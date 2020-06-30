Dr. Joseph Dewitt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dewitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Dewitt, DO
Overview of Dr. Joseph Dewitt, DO
Dr. Joseph Dewitt, DO is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med.
Dr. Dewitt works at
Dr. Dewitt's Office Locations
SMG Orthopedics and Sports Medicine3394 E Jolly Rd Ste A, Lansing, MI 48910 Directions (517) 253-1000Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Dewitt has been our primary Orthopedic doctor for our daughter with Spina Bifida. In short, he's been phenomenal. He's done multiple surgeries on our daughter and we've always known our daughter was in good hands. He's always answered our questions and guided us through complex medical decisions for our daughter. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Joseph Dewitt, DO
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dewitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dewitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dewitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dewitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dewitt.
