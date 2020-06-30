Overview of Dr. Joseph Dewitt, DO

Dr. Joseph Dewitt, DO is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med.



Dr. Dewitt works at SMG Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.