Dr. Joseph Dipirro, MD

Internal Medicine
3.1 (37)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Dipirro, MD

Dr. Joseph Dipirro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dipirro's Office Locations

    2625 Harlem Rd Ste 180, Buffalo, NY 14225
(716) 893-4797
    Dia Invision Health
    400 International Dr, Buffalo, NY 14221
(716) 631-3555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    Dec 03, 2021
    I've been his patient for 18 years and is the most caring knowledgeable doctor ever
    Diane Dirienzo — Dec 03, 2021
    About Dr. Joseph Dipirro, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013905801
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
