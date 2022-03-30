Dr. Joseph Dorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Dorn, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Dorn, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1639 Village Square Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32309 Directions (850) 906-6500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to see Dr Dorn several times. He has taken plenty of time with me and explained exactly what would be the best treatment for my health concern. I have rarely had any medical professional take as much time and be as thorough as Dr Dorn. The staff members are always friendly and I have never had to wait long. I believe the people who wrote the last two reviews must have been at a different location because I have never had anything but good experiences with Dr Dorn and the staff.
About Dr. Joseph Dorn, MD
- Family Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorn.
