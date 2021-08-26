Dr. Drosdeck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Drosdeck, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Drosdeck, MD
Dr. Joseph Drosdeck, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.
Dr. Drosdeck works at
Dr. Drosdeck's Office Locations
Everett Clinic Pllc1330 Rockefeller Ave Ste 120, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 339-5442
The Everett Clinic Pllc21401 72nd Ave W, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions (425) 412-1780Monday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Providence Everett Medical Labs1321 Colby Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 339-5442
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Drosdeck took the time to explain in detail what my condition was and what treatment options were available. He also discovered another issue unrelated to my diagnosis and organized a follow up with other specialists for treatment. Surgery utilized the latest minimally invasive technology and was very successful.
About Dr. Joseph Drosdeck, MD
- General Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- General Surgery
