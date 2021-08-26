See All General Surgeons in Everett, WA
Dr. Joseph Drosdeck, MD

General Surgery
3.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Everett, WA
Call for new patient details
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Drosdeck, MD

Dr. Joseph Drosdeck, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.

Dr. Drosdeck works at Everett Clinic Surgery in Everett, WA with other offices in Edmonds, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Drosdeck's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Everett Clinic Pllc
    1330 Rockefeller Ave Ste 120, Everett, WA 98201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 339-5442
  2. 2
    The Everett Clinic Pllc
    21401 72nd Ave W, Edmonds, WA 98026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 412-1780
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
  3. 3
    Providence Everett Medical Labs
    1321 Colby Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 339-5442

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Regional Medical Center Everett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hernia Repair
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Hernia Repair
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 26, 2021
    Dr. Drosdeck took the time to explain in detail what my condition was and what treatment options were available. He also discovered another issue unrelated to my diagnosis and organized a follow up with other specialists for treatment. Surgery utilized the latest minimally invasive technology and was very successful.
    RKT — Aug 26, 2021
    About Dr. Joseph Drosdeck, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356668594
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
