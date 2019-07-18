Dr. Joseph Ducharme, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ducharme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Ducharme, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Ducharme, MD
Dr. Joseph Ducharme, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.
Dr. Ducharme works at
Dr. Ducharme's Office Locations
-
1
Providence Office78 BAKER ST, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 831-4592
-
2
Rhode Island Hospital593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-5509Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ducharme?
He is too notch. Very knowledgeable and has a very soft way about him. Did my cataract surgery and it's amazing how much better my vision is.
About Dr. Joseph Ducharme, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1154487684
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ducharme has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ducharme accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ducharme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ducharme works at
Dr. Ducharme has seen patients for Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ducharme on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ducharme speaks Portuguese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ducharme. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ducharme.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ducharme, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ducharme appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.