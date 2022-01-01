Overview of Dr. Joseph Farr, MD

Dr. Joseph Farr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Warrenton, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Farr works at Northern Virginia Surgical Specialists in Warrenton, VA with other offices in Manassas, VA and Haymarket, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.