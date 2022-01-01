Dr. Farr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Farr, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Farr, MD
Dr. Joseph Farr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Warrenton, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
-
1
Northern VA Surgical Specialist432 Hospital Dr, Warrenton, VA 20186 Directions (540) 347-2805
-
2
Farr Henson Wampler Williams8650 Sudley Rd Ste 206, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 368-9234
- 3 15195 Heathcote Blvd Ste 206, Haymarket, VA 20169 Directions (703) 368-9234
Hospital Affiliations
- Fauquier Hospital
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very kind staff. This practice has excellent surgeons with great reputations. I’m very satisfied with the care received
About Dr. Joseph Farr, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013949148
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Georgetown University Hosp|Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Georgetown University Hospital And Clinics|Georgetown University Hospitals And Clinics|Tulane University Hospitals And Clinics
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farr has seen patients for Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farr speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Farr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.