Dr. Joseph Fillmore, MD

Pain Medicine
3.7 (36)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Fillmore, MD

Dr. Joseph Fillmore, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Centennial, CO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Univeristy Of Illinois|University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Fillmore works at Colorado Pain Consultants in Centennial, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fillmore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Pain Consultants
    15530 E Broncos Pkwy Unit 100, Centennial, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0889

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center
  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Parker Adventist Hospital
  • Porter Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. Joseph Fillmore, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275512931
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univeristy Of Illinois|University of Illinois College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Fillmore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fillmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fillmore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fillmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fillmore works at Colorado Pain Consultants in Centennial, CO. View the full address on Dr. Fillmore’s profile.

    Dr. Fillmore has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fillmore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Fillmore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fillmore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fillmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fillmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

