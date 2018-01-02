Dr. Joseph Flack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Flack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Flack, MD
Dr. Joseph Flack, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Chicopee, MA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Flack works at
Dr. Flack's Office Locations
-
1
Riverbend Medical Group444 Montgomery St, Chicopee, MA 01020 Directions (413) 594-3111
-
2
Baystate Cardiac Surgery759 Chestnut St Ste 4628, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 794-5550
-
3
Saint Francis Medical Group1000 Asylum Ave Ste 3201A, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 714-1094
-
4
Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 714-1094
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flack?
So impressed with Dr Flack and staff. Had an appointment on Monday, heart valve replacement on Wednesday. I was provided with information needed and support, Everyone worked diligently to make this surgery happen in such a short time. I would highly recommend Dr Flack.
About Dr. Joseph Flack, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1629095294
Education & Certifications
- National Institute Health
- University Miami
- W Va U|W Va University
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flack works at
Dr. Flack has seen patients for Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary), Aortic Valve Surgery and Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Flack. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.