Overview of Dr. Joseph Flack, MD

Dr. Joseph Flack, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Chicopee, MA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Flack works at RIVERBEND MEDICAL GROUP in Chicopee, MA with other offices in Springfield, MA and Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary), Aortic Valve Surgery and Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.