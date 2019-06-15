Dr. Joseph Gali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Gali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Gali, MD
Dr. Joseph Gali, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Istanbul University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Gali works at
Dr. Gali's Office Locations
Joseph Y. Gali2577 Samaritan Dr Ste 720, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 538-1486
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is very caring and knowledgeable. They always get my children in the same day when needed.
About Dr. Joseph Gali, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1437182441
Education & Certifications
- New York Hospital Medical Center Of Queens
- Istanbul University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.