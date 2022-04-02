Dr. Joseph Grisafi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grisafi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Grisafi, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Grisafi, MD
Dr. Joseph Grisafi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Norristown, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Grisafi works at
Dr. Grisafi's Office Locations
Artery & Vein Institute2924 SWEDE RD, Norristown, PA 19401 Directions (484) 370-8140
Artery & Vein Institute2701 Holme Ave Ste 201, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions (484) 370-8140
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Grisafi did an excellent job eliminating the pain and swelling in my legs. He thoroughly explained the procedure, thus eliminating my angst. The procedure did not take long and it was painless. No question about his surgical skills. I would not hesitate to recommend Dr Grisafi for medical services.
About Dr. Joseph Grisafi, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1194939736
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grisafi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grisafi accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grisafi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grisafi has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grisafi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Grisafi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grisafi.
