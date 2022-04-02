See All Vascular Surgeons in Norristown, PA
Dr. Joseph Grisafi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Joseph Grisafi, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (12)
Map Pin Small Norristown, PA
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Grisafi, MD

Dr. Joseph Grisafi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Norristown, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Grisafi works at Artery & Vein Institute in Norristown, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Einstein Health Network
Compare with other Vascular Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Laurel Hastings, MD
Dr. Laurel Hastings, MD
4.8 (13)
View Profile
Dr. Rashad Choudry, MD
Dr. Rashad Choudry, MD
4.9 (76)
View Profile
Dr. Nadia Awad, MD
Dr. Nadia Awad, MD
4.9 (99)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Einstein Health Network.

Dr. Grisafi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Artery & Vein Institute
    2924 SWEDE RD, Norristown, PA 19401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 370-8140
  2. 2
    Artery & Vein Institute
    2701 Holme Ave Ste 201, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 370-8140

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Grisafi?

    Apr 02, 2022
    Dr Grisafi did an excellent job eliminating the pain and swelling in my legs. He thoroughly explained the procedure, thus eliminating my angst. The procedure did not take long and it was painless. No question about his surgical skills. I would not hesitate to recommend Dr Grisafi for medical services.
    Artery and Vein Institute — Apr 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Grisafi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Grisafi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Grisafi to family and friends

    Dr. Grisafi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Grisafi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Grisafi, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Grisafi, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194939736
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Allegheny General Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    Internship
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Grisafi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grisafi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grisafi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grisafi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grisafi has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grisafi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Grisafi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grisafi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grisafi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grisafi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Grisafi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.