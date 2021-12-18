Dr. Joseph Haber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Haber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Haber, MD
Dr. Joseph Haber, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with University Of Alabama In Birmingham
Dr. Haber works at
Dr. Haber's Office Locations
-
1
The Orthopedic Cln. Assoc. PC2222 E Highland Ave Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 277-6211Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
-
2
TOCA at Banner Health5002 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (602) 277-6211
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Haber about 2 years ago for the removal of a mucous cyst on the first digit index finger. It has taken a long while for the redness, swelling, ROM movement, and post surgical pain to go away. I may seek his care again for a different matter.
About Dr. Joseph Haber, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1467438457
Education & Certifications
- University Of Alabama In Birmingham
Dr. Haber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Haber works at
Dr. Haber has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haber speaks Spanish.
249 patients have reviewed Dr. Haber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haber.
