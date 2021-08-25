See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Bremerton, WA
Dr. Joseph Herman, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Herman, MD

Dr. Joseph Herman, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton and Jefferson Healthcare.

Dr. Herman works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Bremerton in Bremerton, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Herman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic - Bremerton
    2601 Cherry Ave Ste 315, Bremerton, WA 98310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Bremerton
    2600 Cherry Ave Ste 202, Bremerton, WA 98310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Harrison HealthPartners Primary Care & Infectious
    2512 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA 98310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Syphilis Infections
Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Syphilis Infections
Bacterial Sepsis

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 25, 2021
    Dr Herman is an excellent Doctor and kind Human Being. I was hospitalized in the emergency room, and then 5 days at the hospital. He was there every day, including when the residents were taking care just to make sure I was okay and he never rushed. He was very attentive and the most important a very compassionate physician. He listened well, discussed respectfully and positively to my concerned questions, and was highly knowledgeable based on the most recent science and medicine with humane care and attention. His kindness and time to care for each patient makes him a rare presence in the Medicine system nowadays which is all about rush. I can say I was saved for being under his care and attention. Thank You, Dr Herman. Cheers!
    — Aug 25, 2021
    About Dr. Joseph Herman, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1558358531
    Education & Certifications

    • V A Greater Healthcare - Los Angeles
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
    • Jefferson Healthcare

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Herman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Herman works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Bremerton in Bremerton, WA. View the full address on Dr. Herman’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Herman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

