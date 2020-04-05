See All Plastic Surgeons in Huntersville, NC
Dr. Joseph Hunstad, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (27)
Map Pin Small Huntersville, NC
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Hunstad, MD

Dr. Joseph Hunstad, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University.

Dr. Hunstad works at The Hunstad Center for Cosmetic Plastic Surgery in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hunstad's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Hunstad Center for Cosmetic Plastic Surgery
    11208 Statesville Rd Ste 300, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 659-9009

Apr 05, 2020
If you want a tummy tuck or need one repaired, he’s your guy. Look no further. I had a bad one, large red scar an inch thick & my stomach stuck out over it in a hard ridge. I had already had 3 procedures from a bungling doctor & had to wear sweatpants for two years when I went to him. At that point I did not even trust this guy’s recommendations, did research & found Hunstad. He fixed it! It turned out I had never even had one from original surgeon who should not be practicing. He is a genius at revisions & had I gone to him in the first place I would not have needed one! I did feel like I had been run over by a freight train for a month but mine was doubtless more complicated. Just give yourself ample recovery time if you get a tummy tuck - anywhere. He is not really a facial guy, not his specialty.
Sage — Apr 05, 2020
About Dr. Joseph Hunstad, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 42 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1255545026
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Michigan State University
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joseph Hunstad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunstad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hunstad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hunstad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hunstad works at The Hunstad Center for Cosmetic Plastic Surgery in Huntersville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Hunstad’s profile.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunstad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunstad.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunstad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunstad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

