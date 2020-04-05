Dr. Joseph Hunstad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunstad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Hunstad, MD
Dr. Joseph Hunstad, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University.
The Hunstad Center for Cosmetic Plastic Surgery11208 Statesville Rd Ste 300, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 659-9009
If you want a tummy tuck or need one repaired, he’s your guy. Look no further. I had a bad one, large red scar an inch thick & my stomach stuck out over it in a hard ridge. I had already had 3 procedures from a bungling doctor & had to wear sweatpants for two years when I went to him. At that point I did not even trust this guy’s recommendations, did research & found Hunstad. He fixed it! It turned out I had never even had one from original surgeon who should not be practicing. He is a genius at revisions & had I gone to him in the first place I would not have needed one! I did feel like I had been run over by a freight train for a month but mine was doubtless more complicated. Just give yourself ample recovery time if you get a tummy tuck - anywhere. He is not really a facial guy, not his specialty.
- Michigan State University
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunstad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunstad.
