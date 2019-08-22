Overview of Dr. Joseph Kaspareck, MD

Dr. Joseph Kaspareck, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School.



Dr. Kaspareck works at Practice in Somerville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Nearsightedness and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.