Dr. Joseph La Motta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. La Motta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph La Motta, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph La Motta, MD
Dr. Joseph La Motta, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burlington, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. La Motta works at
Dr. La Motta's Office Locations
-
1
Cooper Obstetrics & Gynecology1900 Mount Holly Rd Ste 1C, Burlington, NJ 08016 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. La Motta?
1990
About Dr. Joseph La Motta, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1417920968
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. La Motta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. La Motta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. La Motta using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. La Motta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. La Motta works at
Dr. La Motta has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. La Motta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. La Motta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. La Motta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. La Motta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. La Motta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.