Overview of Dr. Joseph La Motta, MD

Dr. Joseph La Motta, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burlington, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. La Motta works at Cooper Obstetrics & Gynecology in Burlington, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.