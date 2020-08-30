Dr. Joseph Lasky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lasky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Lasky, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Lasky, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Lasky works at
Locations
Tulane Lung Center1415 Tulane Ave Fl 7, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-8600
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Lasky?
After my husband's pulmonary specialist could not stop his rapid decline, the doctor referred us to Dr. Lasky. Dr. Lasky gave compassionate and expert care suggesting every alternative in treatment possible for my husband's Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Ultimately, my dear husband died from a pulmonary embolism.
About Dr. Joseph Lasky, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1598856577
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lasky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lasky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lasky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lasky works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lasky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lasky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lasky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lasky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.