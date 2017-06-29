Dr. Mace has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Mace, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Mace, MD
Dr. Joseph Mace, MD is an Oncology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Mace works at
Dr. Mace's Office Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - St. Anthony's1201 5th Ave N Ste 505, St Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 821-0017
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Pasadena1615 Pasadena Ave S Ste 400, South Pasadena, FL 33707 Directions (727) 341-1316
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
DR. Mace is professional, extremely knowledgeable and extremely caring. He feels like family , like a good friend that wants the best for you and takes care of you. He knows what it is going on with you! I cannot be any happier under his care.
About Dr. Joseph Mace, MD
- Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1083605240
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Medical Center
- St Josephs Hospital Health Center|Suny At Syracuse College Of Medicine|University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center|University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs|University Of Pa Health System
- St. Joseph's Hospital and Health Center
- SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mace accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mace has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mace speaks Arabic and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mace. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mace.
