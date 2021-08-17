Overview of Dr. Joseph McAllister, MD

Dr. Joseph McAllister, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. McAllister works at Abington Plaza Medical Associates in Abington, PA with other offices in Blue Bell, PA and Warrington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.