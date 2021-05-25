Overview

Dr. Joseph O'Toole, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital, Penn Highlands Elk and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. O'Toole works at Medical Rehabilitation Inc in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.