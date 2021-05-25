See All Cardiologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Joseph O'Toole, MD

Cardiology
4.3 (17)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Joseph O'Toole, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital, Penn Highlands Elk and UPMC Presbyterian.

Dr. O'Toole works at Medical Rehabilitation Inc in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Medical Rehabilitation, Inc
    100 Delafield Rd Ste 103, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 (412) 781-2030
    Pittsburgh Cardiology Consultants PC
    5200 Centre Ave Ste 703, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 (412) 687-8300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Hospital
  • Penn Highlands Elk
  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
First Degree Heart Block
Heart Murmur
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Mitral Valve Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Sinus Tachycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Syncope
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Cardiac Arrest
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiovascular Disease
Carotid Artery Disease
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Endocarditis
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
High Cholesterol
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Long QT Syndrome
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Angiograms
Peripheral Artery Disease
Peripheral Vascular Stenting
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Third Degree Heart Block
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Unstable Angina
Ventricular Fibrillation
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 25, 2021
    My experience with Dr. O'Toole was life saving. Fifteen years ago, he diagnosed a severely defective Aortic valve that my PCP was completely unaware of. I had surgery two days after the diagnosis and received a mechanical heart valve. Thereafter, I had a difficult recovery with a number significant issues which required two additional hospitalizations. Dr. O'Toole was with me every step of the way. He worked with me through my serious issues and enabled me to become healthy again. Dr. O'Toole really cares about his patients and is genuine. He explains matters and takes his time with you.
    Carl S. — May 25, 2021
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
