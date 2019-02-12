Dr. Joseph Pesce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pesce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Pesce, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Pesce, MD is a Dermatologist in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF LOUVAIN.
Locations
Associates in Dermatology LLC4699 Main St Ste 212, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 374-8949
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Husky Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Joseph Pesce has been my doctor for more than 2 decades. I have had several moderate to severe skin issues over the years and he has helped me deal with both the physical and emotional aspects of the disease. He his warm, compassionate with years of experience and practice in the field. Because of it the office is a busy place but always worth the wait. He is also conservative in the way he approaches treatment because he cares for the wellness of his patients. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Joseph Pesce, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Med Ctr
- Jewish Genl Hosp
- CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF LOUVAIN
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pesce accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pesce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pesce has seen patients for Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pesce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pesce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pesce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pesce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pesce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.