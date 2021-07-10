See All Allergists & Immunologists in Valley Village, CA
Dr. Joseph Shapiro, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.2 (10)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Shapiro, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Valley Village, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Shapiro works at Acupedics Acupuncture Group Inc. in Valley Village, CA with other offices in West Hills, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Acupedics Acupuncture Group Inc.
    12660 Riverside Dr Ste 325, Valley Village, CA 91607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 769-5998
  2. 2
    Michael J. Roberts MD Inc.
    7230 Medical Center Dr Ste 602, West Hills, CA 91307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 769-5998

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis
Nasopharyngitis
Allergy Skin Testing
Allergic Rhinitis
Nasopharyngitis
Allergy Skin Testing

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 10, 2021
    Been a patient of Dr Shapiro for over 3 years, receiving allergy treatments as an alternative to more aggressive ENT surgery. His office staff is friendly and efficient and gets me out fast. Although paid parking is available, there is also lots of parking in the area. A+
    Carlos A. — Jul 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Shapiro, MD
    About Dr. Joseph Shapiro, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528070737
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

