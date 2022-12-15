See All Neurosurgeons in Des Moines, IA
Dr. Joseph Sherrill, MD

Neurosurgery
4.2 (17)
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Sherrill, MD

Dr. Joseph Sherrill, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Saint Louis School Of Medicine|St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.

Dr. Sherrill works at The Iowa Clinic Methodist Medical Center Plaza II in Des Moines, IA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sherrill's Office Locations

    The Iowa Clinic Methodist Medical Center Plaza II
    1215 Pleasant St, Des Moines, IA 50309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 875-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Flu Shot Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Dr. Sherrill performed spinal surgery on my lower back five years ago. He showed me X-rays and explained what would be involved during this long procedure. He was very thorough and knowledgeable; I trusted him completely. I have faithfully followed his instructions and the exercises given by the physical therapist. Now I walk without pain and feel stronger in my back. I highly recommend Dr. Sherrill as a neurosurgeon; he’s a terrific guy!
    Lois Taber — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Sherrill, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407823131
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint Louis University Health Sciences Center
    • Saint Louis School Of Medicine|St Louis U, School of Medicine
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sherrill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sherrill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sherrill works at The Iowa Clinic Methodist Medical Center Plaza II in Des Moines, IA. View the full address on Dr. Sherrill’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherrill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherrill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherrill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherrill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

