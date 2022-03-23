Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Smith, MD
Dr. Joseph Smith, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Sunshine Medical3260 Blazer Pkwy Ste 102, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 246-0010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Been with him few years. He is very professional and cares for you, wants to help you have a quality life as much as possible. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Joseph Smith, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1689825309
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
