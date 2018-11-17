Overview of Dr. Joseph Vaughan, MD

Dr. Joseph Vaughan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med.



Dr. Vaughan works at Frisco Spine Center in Frisco, TX with other offices in Plano, TX and Murphy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.