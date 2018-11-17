Dr. Joseph Vaughan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaughan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Vaughan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Vaughan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med.
Frisco Spine Center4461 Coit Rd Ste 405, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (972) 377-9200
Frisco Spine at Plano7150 Preston Rd Ste 300, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (214) 705-9599
- 3 120 E FM 544 Ste 72, Murphy, TX 75094 Directions (972) 746-6024
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
The entire staff really cares that your visit goes well. Each one makes you feel and comfortable including Dr. Vaughan. He took time to listen to my questions and make sure I understood what he was saying in a very professional manner.
About Dr. Joseph Vaughan, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Virginia Hospital
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- Neurology
Dr. Vaughan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaughan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaughan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Vaughan has seen patients for Migraine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaughan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vaughan speaks Gujarati.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaughan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughan.
