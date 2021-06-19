Dr. Joseph Wasselle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wasselle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Wasselle, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Wasselle, MD
Dr. Joseph Wasselle, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Melbourne Regional Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Sebastian River Medical Center.
Dr. Wasselle's Office Locations
-
1
Steward Medical Group240 N Wickham Rd Ste 311, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 752-1660
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
- Sebastian River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had hernia surgery and all is well so far, 6/10/21 so I'll let you no how it turns out, but very capable Dr and to the point;
About Dr. Joseph Wasselle, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1245295898
Education & Certifications
- University South Fla
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wasselle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wasselle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wasselle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wasselle has seen patients for Lipomas and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wasselle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wasselle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wasselle.
