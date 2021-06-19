Overview of Dr. Joseph Wasselle, MD

Dr. Joseph Wasselle, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Melbourne Regional Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Sebastian River Medical Center.



Dr. Wasselle works at Steward Medical Group in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.