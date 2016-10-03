Dr. Joseph West, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. West is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph West, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Moncks Corner, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.
Memorial Health University Physicians - Children's Care5000 Epson Plantation Dr Ste B, Moncks Corner, SC 29461 Directions (843) 517-7866Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. West is so very kind! He's patient and efficient. He's just great with my daughter. His staff is wonderfully friendly and I've come in same-day quite a few times. They are always accommodating! We could not ask for better!
About Dr. Joseph West, MD
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
Dr. West has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. West accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. West. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. West.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. West, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. West appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.