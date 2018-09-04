Dr. Joseph Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Williams, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Williams, MD
Dr. Joseph Williams, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical College Penn and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Williams' Office Locations
Behavioral Medicine Counseling Center72 North St Ste 103, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 748-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Williams for a few years. He has immensely helped me. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Joseph Williams, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1235159583
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Medical Center
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Medical College Penn
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.