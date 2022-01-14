See All Pediatricians in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Josephine Quensell, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (11)
Dr. Josephine Quensell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Quensell works at Pediatric Primary Care LLP in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Quensell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hawaii Childrens Blood & Cancer
    1319 Punahou St Ste 1050, Honolulu, HI 96826 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 942-8144

Phenylketonuria Screening
Cough
Wellness Examination
Phenylketonuria Screening
Cough
Wellness Examination

Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 14, 2022
    We have moved around a lot and it’s difficult to find a doctor like Dr. Joy. She is compassionate and kind. My kids enjoyed talking to her. She promptly answered many of my (non-urgent) after hour questions in a timely manner. Scheduling was easy and there was very little wait time. The staff is friendly and professional.
    — Jan 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Josephine Quensell, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851595045
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Josephine Quensell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quensell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quensell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quensell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quensell works at Pediatric Primary Care LLP in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Quensell’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Quensell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quensell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quensell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quensell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

