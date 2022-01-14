Dr. Josephine Quensell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quensell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Josephine Quensell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Josephine Quensell, MD
Dr. Josephine Quensell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Quensell's Office Locations
Hawaii Childrens Blood & Cancer1319 Punahou St Ste 1050, Honolulu, HI 96826 Directions (808) 942-8144
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
We have moved around a lot and it’s difficult to find a doctor like Dr. Joy. She is compassionate and kind. My kids enjoyed talking to her. She promptly answered many of my (non-urgent) after hour questions in a timely manner. Scheduling was easy and there was very little wait time. The staff is friendly and professional.
About Dr. Josephine Quensell, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1851595045
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quensell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quensell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quensell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Quensell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quensell.
