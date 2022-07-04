Dr. Joshua Ackerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ackerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Ackerman, MD
Dr. Joshua Ackerman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They completed their residency with New York Medical College/ Metropolitan Hospital Medical Center
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Psychiatry1 Hospital Plz, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 324-5138
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr Ackerman is kind, empathetic and REALLY listens. He never rushes through the time he spends with me and offers great insight. He’s easy to talk to and gives great insight and guidance. So glad I found a psychiatrist that really cares!
About Dr. Joshua Ackerman, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- New York Medical College/ Metropolitan Hospital Medical Center
- Psychiatry
Dr. Ackerman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ackerman accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ackerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ackerman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ackerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ackerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ackerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.