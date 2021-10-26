Dr. Counihan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Counihan, MD
Overview of Dr. Joshua Counihan, MD
Dr. Joshua Counihan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Indian Trail, NC. They graduated from Florida State University and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Counihan's Office Locations
- 1 6030 W Highway 74, Indian Trail, NC 28079 Directions (704) 446-7800
- 2 19305 PO Box, Charlotte, NC 28219 Directions (704) 446-7800
-
3
Eastover Obstetrics & Gyn Assc7810 Providence Rd Ste 105, Charlotte, NC 28226 Directions (704) 446-7800
-
4
Eastover Obstetrics and Gynecology1025 Morehead Medical Dr Ste 450, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 446-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best OBGYN ever! I’ve been seeing him for about 6-7 years. He’s not walking out the door as I’m still talking (like most doctors) I trust him and that’s saying a lot because it can be an uncomfortable visit for a regular exam.
About Dr. Joshua Counihan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Florida State University
