Dr. Joshua Grant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Grant, MD
Overview of Dr. Joshua Grant, MD
Dr. Joshua Grant, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan Hospitals
Dr. Grant works at
Dr. Grant's Office Locations
-
1
Bloomfield Eye Associates32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 45, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 550-0393
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grant?
Dr. Grant is a phenomenal ophthalmologist. His expertise is unmatched and his bedside manner is what brought me back. His staff was arguably the nicest and made scheduling appointments very easy. If you are looking for an office that will treat you with respect and courtesy, look no further.
About Dr. Joshua Grant, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1447485461
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University Hospital and Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grant has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grant works at
Dr. Grant has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.