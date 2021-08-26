See All Ophthalmologists in Farmington Hills, MI
Dr. Joshua Grant, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Joshua Grant, MD

Dr. Joshua Grant, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan Hospitals

Dr. Grant works at Bloomfield Eye Associates in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Grant's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bloomfield Eye Associates
    32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 45, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 550-0393

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Retinal Vein Occlusion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Harada's Disease Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 26, 2021
    Dr. Grant is a phenomenal ophthalmologist. His expertise is unmatched and his bedside manner is what brought me back. His staff was arguably the nicest and made scheduling appointments very easy. If you are looking for an office that will treat you with respect and courtesy, look no further.
    About Dr. Joshua Grant, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1447485461
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    • University Hospital and Medical Center
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Grant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grant has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grant works at Bloomfield Eye Associates in Farmington Hills, MI. View the full address on Dr. Grant’s profile.

    Dr. Grant has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

