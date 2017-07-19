Dr. Kahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joshua Kahn, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Kahn, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Northbrook, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Howard Segal, M.d.450 Skokie Blvd Ste 504, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 509-8732
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Kahn's since 1999, and I can't have any higher praise of any doctors I have visited throughout my lifetime. He is very accommodating and has always found the correct meds to help me overcome my anxiety.
About Dr. Joshua Kahn, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1013075829
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahn.
