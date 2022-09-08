Dr. Joshua Krass, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Krass, DO
Overview of Dr. Joshua Krass, DO
Dr. Joshua Krass, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Des Moines University-College Of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, Logan Health - Whitefish, Logan Health Medical Center and The Healthcenter.
Dr. Krass works at
Dr. Krass' Office Locations
-
1
Kalispell Office200 Commons Way Ste B, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 752-5170
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabinet Peaks Medical Center
- Logan Health - Whitefish
- Logan Health Medical Center
- The Healthcenter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krass?
Dr. Krass and his office staff were amazing. Professional, capable, and compassionate throughout the entire process. Brain surgery is a difficult thing to go through but they were always there, caring and ready to be of any assistance that was needed. I cannot praise Doctor Krass and his staff highly enough.
About Dr. Joshua Krass, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1275654386
Education & Certifications
- University Of California-Irvine-Skull Base and Cerebrovascular Neurosurgery, Orange, Ca
- St. John Health System-Providence Hospital, Southfield, Mi
- Des Moines University-College Of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery
- Abilene Christian University, Abilene, Tx
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krass works at
Dr. Krass has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Krass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.