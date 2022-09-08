Overview of Dr. Joshua Krass, DO

Dr. Joshua Krass, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Des Moines University-College Of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, Logan Health - Whitefish, Logan Health Medical Center and The Healthcenter.



Dr. Krass works at Neuroscience & Spine Institute in Kalispell, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.