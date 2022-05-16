See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Old Bridge, NJ
Dr. Joshua Landa, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (31)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joshua Landa, MD

Dr. Joshua Landa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Landa works at Landa Spine Center (Old Bridge) in Old Bridge, NJ with other offices in Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Landa's Office Locations

    Landa Spine Center LLC
    200 Perrine Rd Ste 220, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 753-8862
    Landa Spine Center
    630 E Palisade Ave Ste 22, Englewood, NJ 07632 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 753-8862
    Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center
    15 Engle St Ste 102, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 753-8862
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Locals (any local)
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 16, 2022
    I have been with Dr. Landa for approx. 5 yrs. Dr Landa always takes time and explained everything clearly and I totally trust him. His office staff is friendly and always gets back to you. The only complaint that I have is sometimes it takes the office long to get back to you. I was recommend Dr. Landa to anyone.
    Robin — May 16, 2022
    About Dr. Joshua Landa, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366647331
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Residency
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Yeshiva University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
