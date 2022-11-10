See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Weldon Spring, MO
Dr. Joshua Wilson, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.9 (22)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joshua Wilson, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Weldon Spring, MO. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Wilson works at St Charles Psychiatric Associates in Weldon Spring, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Charles Psychiatric Associates
    4801 Weldon Spring Pkwy Ste 300, Weldon Spring, MO 63304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 949-3894
    Monday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Eating Disorders
Binge Eating Disorder
Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Joshua Wilson, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    • 1609130061
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Medical Education
    • University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilson works at St Charles Psychiatric Associates in Weldon Spring, MO. View the full address on Dr. Wilson’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

