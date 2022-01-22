See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Louisville, KY
Overview of Dr. Joshua Yuen, MD

Dr. Joshua Yuen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. 

Dr. Yuen works at Norton Community Medical Associates - Okolona/Bullitt Co. in Louisville, KY with other offices in Shepherdsville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yuen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Norton Community Medical Associates-okolona
    7430 Jefferson Blvd Ste 100, Louisville, KY 40219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 636-8095
  2. 2
    Shepherdsville - Urgent Care
    438 Adam Shepherd Pkwy, Shepherdsville, KY 40165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 543-1055

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 22, 2022
    I was matched with Dr Yuen thru my insurance & BLESSED that I was! He talks w/ you, not at you. He educates me thoroughly w/ all my options w/ my complicated health issues. He is 1 of the few doctors I have come across that actually seem to care about my well-being. Never impatient, never talks over my head. Everyone I have referred to him, LOVES him. This past year, I was misinformed about an insurance plan & found out it did not cover Norton. I immediately changed plans to make sure Norton physicians were in plan. I was not going to leave Dr Yuen and the wonderful staff at both locations!
    Susan Casey — Jan 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joshua Yuen, MD
    About Dr. Joshua Yuen, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235495375
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Yuen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yuen is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Yuen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yuen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yuen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yuen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yuen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yuen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

