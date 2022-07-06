Overview of Dr. Joung Lee, MD

Dr. Joung Lee, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Hycy and Howard Hill Neuroscience Institute at PSJMC in Burbank, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.