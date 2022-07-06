Dr. Joung Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joung Lee, MD
Dr. Joung Lee, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.
Providence Medical Institute Neurosciences Center, 501 S Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91505, (818) 847-3251
1300 N Vermont Ave Ste 600, Los Angeles, CA 90027, (323) 913-4356
Hospital Affiliations
Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Lee is an extremely kind and knowledgeable doctor who takes the time to listen to his patients and explain medical terms and procedures in an easily understood manner. He has a genuine interest in his patients and their well being. I would highly recommend Dr. Lee to anyone needing a neurosurgeon.
Neurosurgery
37 years of experience
English
University of Virginia
University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine
Brandeis U
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.