Overview of Dr. Joy Logan, MD

Dr. Joy Logan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Banner University Medical Center Tucson and Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Logan works at Arizona Kidney Disease & Hypertension Center in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Green Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.