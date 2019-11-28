Dr. Joy Logan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Logan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joy Logan, MD
Overview of Dr. Joy Logan, MD
Dr. Joy Logan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Banner University Medical Center Tucson and Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Logan's Office Locations
Arizona Kidney Disease & Hypertension Center4511 N Campbell Ave Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 529-6500
Akdhc - Green Valley4475 S I 19 Frontage Rd Ste 101, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Directions (602) 997-0484
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner University Medical Center Tucson
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My former nephrologist referred me to Dr. Logan when he semi-retired. She is a real gem! She is very understanding of some mental health issues I struggle with. She is a wonderful doctor and truly cares about all of her patients. A grateful Green Valley Patient
About Dr. Joy Logan, MD
- Nephrology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Co Gen Hosp|U Ariz
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Internal Medicine
