Dr. Juan Escobar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Juan Escobar, MD
Dr. Juan Escobar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with L A Downtown Medical Center.
Dr. Escobar works at
Dr. Escobar's Office Locations
Office1711 W Temple St Ste 3695, Los Angeles, CA 90026 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- L A Downtown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Juan Escobar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1932324696
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
