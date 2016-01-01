Overview of Dr. Juan Escobar, MD

Dr. Juan Escobar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with L A Downtown Medical Center.



Dr. Escobar works at Office in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.