Dr. Gutierrez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juan Gutierrez, MD
Dr. Juan Gutierrez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL.
United Personal Care Inc10300 SW 72nd St Ste 205, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 227-6618
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient of Dr. Juan Gutierrez for over 10 years. He is a very friendly and knowledgeable doctor. I love that he takes the time to chat with me about my needs and I never wait very long in the lobby for him to see me.
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1619079084
Dr. Gutierrez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gutierrez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutierrez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutierrez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutierrez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutierrez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.