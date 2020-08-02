Overview of Dr. Juan Martinez, MD

Dr. Juan Martinez, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine|Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina|Veterans Administration Medical Center, Department Of Pathology|Veterans Administration Medical Center, Department Of Psychiatry and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.



Dr. Martinez works at Memorial Division of Pediatric General and Thoracic Surgery in Wellington, FL with other offices in Miramar, FL, Hollywood, FL and Coral Springs, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.