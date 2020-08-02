See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in Wellington, FL
Dr. Juan Martinez, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
5.0 (40)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Juan Martinez, MD

Dr. Juan Martinez, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine|Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina|Veterans Administration Medical Center, Department Of Pathology|Veterans Administration Medical Center, Department Of Psychiatry and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Dr. Martinez works at Memorial Division of Pediatric General and Thoracic Surgery in Wellington, FL with other offices in Miramar, FL, Hollywood, FL and Coral Springs, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Martinez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Joe DiMaggio Children's Health Specialty Center Wellington
    3377 S State Road 7 Ste 100, Wellington, FL 33449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 709-6696
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    JDCH Cystic Fibrosis, Sleep and Pulmonary Center
    1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 204, Miramar, FL 33029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 890-4809
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    JDCH Cystic Fibrosis, Sleep and Pulmonary Center
    1131 N 35th Ave Ste 210, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 890-4808
  4. 4
    JDCH Cystic Fibrosis, Sleep and Pulmonary Center
    5830 Coral Ridge Dr Ste 140, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 953-6533
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening
Bronchiectasis
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening
Bronchiectasis

Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Apnea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Apnea
Apnea of Prematurity Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Infantile Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventilator Management Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 02, 2020
    My son became a patient of his after his pulmonologist passed away over 10 years ago. Dr Martinez is a fabulous doctor. I loved the way he took a no BS approach with my son who was 14 when we switched to him. Appointments usually run late but that's because he gives full attention, answers questions and never rushes appointments. If you need a pediatric pulmonologist, he's your guy!
    Shari K — Aug 02, 2020
    About Dr. Juan Martinez, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1619963287
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rainbow Babies &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Childrens Hospital|Rainbow Babies and Childrens Hospital
    Residency
    • Case Western Reserve University (MetroHealth Medical Center)
    Internship
    • Case Western Reserve University (MetroHealth Medical Center)|Metrohlth Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine|Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina|Veterans Administration Medical Center, Department Of Pathology|Veterans Administration Medical Center, Department Of Psychiatry
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

