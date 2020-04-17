Overview

Dr. Juan Molina, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Dallas Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.