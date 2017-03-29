Overview of Dr. Juan Polo, MD

Dr. Juan Polo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Centro Universitario De Holguin and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



Dr. Polo works at Norton Community Medical Assocs in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.