Dr. Rios has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juan Rios, MD
Overview of Dr. Juan Rios, MD
Dr. Juan Rios, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital.
Dr. Rios works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rios' Office Locations
-
1
Lrmc Senior Behavioral Health Center700 N Palmetto St, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 323-3270
-
2
Jackson Memorial Hospital Hospital Mhhc1695 NW 9th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 355-7777
-
3
UF Health at Central Florida601 E Dixie Ave Ste 804, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 323-2337Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday9:00am - 12:00pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 12:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rios?
About Dr. Juan Rios, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518966126
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rios accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rios works at
Dr. Rios has seen patients for Schizophrenia, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Delusional Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rios speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rios. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rios.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.