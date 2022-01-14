Dr. Juan Roman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Roman, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Roman, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They completed their residency with Tulane University School Of Med
Dr. Roman works at
Locations
St George's Surgery Center5800 W 10th St Ste 205, Little Rock, AR 72204 Directions (501) 476-3914
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I’m a new patient of Dr Roman. After 2/3 visits and one procedure for back pain, I’m pleased with care I have received.
About Dr. Juan Roman, MD
- Anesthesiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School Of Med
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roman works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Roman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roman.
