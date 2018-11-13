Overview of Dr. Juan Sanchez, MD

Dr. Juan Sanchez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from UNITED SAMARITANS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.



Dr. Sanchez works at Neurology Care North Broward in Tamarac, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.