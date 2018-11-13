Dr. Juan Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Sanchez, MD
Overview of Dr. Juan Sanchez, MD
Dr. Juan Sanchez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from UNITED SAMARITANS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.
Dr. Sanchez works at
Dr. Sanchez's Office Locations
-
1
Juan Sanchez P.A.7707 N University Dr Ste 101, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 840-2233
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanchez?
He is excellent Doctor take care and time with patient spending appropriate time with them and change life to my mom and dad.. really recommend him .. Thank you Dr. Sanchez..
About Dr. Juan Sanchez, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1003891656
Education & Certifications
- UNITED SAMARITANS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.
