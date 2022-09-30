Overview

Dr. Juancarlos Franco, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ross Univeristy School Of Med|Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Franco works at Emad Bishay, MD in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.