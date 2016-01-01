Overview of Dr. Jubril Oyeyemi, MD

Dr. Jubril Oyeyemi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Camden, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Oyeyemi works at Virtua Primary Care - Camden in Camden, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

