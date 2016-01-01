Dr. Judith Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Ross, MD
Dr. Judith Ross, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Jefferson Pediatric Endocrinology Associates, 33 S 9th St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Nemours Physicians Associates, 1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803
Hospital Affiliations
Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Pediatric Endocrinology
46 years of experience
English
NPI: 1316022494
National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
- Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.