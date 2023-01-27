Dr. Judson Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judson Cook, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Judson Cook, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine|Tulane University, New Orleans, Louisiana and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Central Texas Brain & Spine - North Austin2217 Park Bend Dr Ste 400, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 795-1832
Central Texas Brain & Spine - Harker Heights800 W Central Texas Expy Ste 355, Harker Heights, TX 76548 Directions (512) 503-5117
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
I have seen more doctors than I care to admit for my spine. Dr. Cook takes so much time with each patient. He explains everything in great detail (isn't afraid of using medical terminology which I APPRECIATE). I would wait however long I need to to see him. He will not rush to surgery and offer the best route to hopefully get the desired outcome to be as pain free as possible. This was my first visit and it was a great experience.
About Dr. Judson Cook, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1386603553
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical System, Baltimore, Maryland
- University Of Maryland|University Of Maryland Med Center
- Tulane University School Of Medicine|Tulane University, New Orleans, Louisiana
Dr. Cook has seen patients for Post-Laminectomy Syndrome, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
