Overview of Dr. Judson Cook, MD

Dr. Judson Cook, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine|Tulane University, New Orleans, Louisiana and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Cook works at Central Texas Brain & Spine - North Austin in Austin, TX with other offices in Harker Heights, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Post-Laminectomy Syndrome, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.